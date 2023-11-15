On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-2) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSN

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker recorded 27.8 points last season, plus 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

Last season, Kevin Durant recorded an average of 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game.

Bradley Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic collected 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Last season, Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 64.1% of his shots from the floor.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 65.9% from the field (second in NBA).

Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Naz Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.6% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Timberwolves 113.6 Points Avg. 115.8 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 46.7% Field Goal % 49% 37.4% Three Point % 36.5%

