The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSN

AZFamily and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 114 - Suns 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 5.5)

Timberwolves (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-9.1)

Timberwolves (-9.1) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.9

The Timberwolves' .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (5-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 60% of the time this season (six out of 10), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (five out of 10).

The Suns have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-4) this season while the Timberwolves have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-1).

Suns Performance Insights

With 111.8 points per game on offense, the Suns rank 18th in the NBA. Defensively, they allow 112.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

Phoenix ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.3 rebounds per game. It ranks eighth in the league by grabbing 46.7 boards per contest.

The Suns rank 19th in the NBA with 25 assists per game.

Phoenix has come up short in the turnover area this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 16.2 turnovers per game. It ranks 22nd with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

The Suns are sinking 12.4 threes per game (14th-ranked in league). They have a 36.3% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

