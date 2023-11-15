The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSN

AZFamily and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Suns score 111.8 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 112.1 (14th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by nine points per game) is a result of putting up 111.9 points per game (17th in NBA) while giving up 102.9 per contest (first in league).

These two teams average 223.7 points per game combined, 3.8 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 215 points per game combined, 12.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Timberwolves +3000 +1400 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.