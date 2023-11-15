Rutgers vs. Georgetown: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) and the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) play at Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rutgers vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights were 20-14-0 last year.
- Georgetown won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rutgers
|68.4
|137.9
|61.1
|139.2
|132.9
|Georgetown
|69.5
|137.9
|78.1
|139.2
|147.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Rutgers vs Georgetown Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hoyas gave up (78.1).
- When Rutgers totaled more than 78.1 points last season, it went 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Hoyas scored an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed.
- When it scored more than 61.1 points last season, Georgetown went 13-12 against the spread and 7-19 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rutgers
|20-14-0
|13-20-1
|Georgetown
|14-18-0
|18-14-0
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rutgers
|Georgetown
|14-6
|Home Record
|5-12
|4-7
|Away Record
|1-11
|13-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-12-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|8-11-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-8-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.