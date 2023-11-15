The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) go up against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Rutgers Stats Insights

The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas allowed to opponents.

In games Rutgers shot better than 45.9% from the field, it went 6-3 overall.

The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hoyas ranked 101st.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights averaged 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas gave up.

Rutgers went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.

Georgetown put together a 6-13 straight up record in games it shot over 40.0% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hoyas ranked 96th.

The Hoyas put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up.

Georgetown went 4-3 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Rutgers played better in home games last season, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights surrendered 57.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.9.

Rutgers sunk 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.1, 35.3%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Georgetown averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (69.7).

The Hoyas conceded fewer points at home (76.0 per game) than on the road (81.8) last season.

Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Princeton L 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena 11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/15/2023 Georgetown - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule