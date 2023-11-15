Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 19 of Northern Arizona's games last season went over the point total.
- The Lumberjacks were 20-12-0 against the spread last year.
- Seattle U covered less often than Northern Arizona last year, recording an ATS record of 12-14-0, compared to the 20-12-0 mark of the Lumberjacks.
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Seattle U
|72.0
|145.7
|69.0
|143.7
|143.3
|Northern Arizona
|73.7
|145.7
|74.7
|143.7
|141.8
Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks allowed.
- Northern Arizona put together an 8-7 ATS record and an 8-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Seattle U
|12-14-0
|13-13-0
|Northern Arizona
|20-12-0
|19-13-0
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Seattle U
|Northern Arizona
|12-2
|Home Record
|6-8
|7-7
|Away Record
|3-13
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-10-0
