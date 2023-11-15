The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) will face the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Information

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 73.7 129th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 30.0 278th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 274th 11.9 Assists 13.3 157th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.3 36th

