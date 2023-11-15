Wednesday's game between the Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 86-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Seattle U, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 86, Northern Arizona 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-32.1)

Seattle U (-32.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

With 73.7 points per game on offense, Northern Arizona was 129th in the country last year. Defensively, it gave up 74.7 points per contest, which ranked 306th in college basketball.

The Lumberjacks ranked 278th in the nation with 30.0 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Northern Arizona ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.3 per game.

With 10.3 turnovers per game, the Lumberjacks were 36th in the nation. They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

The Lumberjacks were 66th in the country with 8.4 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 69th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Northern Arizona surrendered 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.3% three-point percentage (280th-ranked).

Northern Arizona attempted 37.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.5% of the shots it attempted (and 68.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 38.5% of its shots (and 31.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.