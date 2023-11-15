The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Seattle U vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-13.5) 144.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-13.5) 144.5 -1050 +630 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Arizona put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Lumberjacks covered the spread three times last year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Seattle U won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Redhawks and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times last season.

