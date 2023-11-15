The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) take on the Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Northern Arizona put together a 7-9 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Redhawks finished 83rd.

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Redhawks allowed.

Northern Arizona put together an 8-10 record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

The Lumberjacks gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (75.8) last season.

Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule