If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Maricopa County, Arizona today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Desert Edge High School at La Joya Community High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 15
  • Location: Avondale, AZ
  • Conference: Desert West
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.