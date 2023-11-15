The Phoenix Suns, with Kevin Durant, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, a 111-99 loss to the Thunder, Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Durant, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-115)

Over 27.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+112)

Over 7.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves gave up 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the league.

On the boards, the Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last year, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made 3-pointers per game last year, 16th in the league in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 29 16 8 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.