The Providence Friars (2-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 146.5 for the matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -1.5 146.5

Wisconsin vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Badgers were 13-16-0 last season.

Providence put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 6 20.7% 65.3 142.6 63.6 134.6 129.6 Providence 14 48.3% 77.3 142.6 71 134.6 143

Additional Wisconsin vs Providence Insights & Trends

Last year, the Badgers scored 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71).

Wisconsin had a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 71 points.

The Friars' 77.3 points per game last year were 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 63.6 points last season, Providence went 16-10 against the spread and 21-8 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 5-8 14-15-0 Providence 16-13-0 5-7 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Providence 11-6 Home Record 15-2 6-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

