Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 14?
Should you bet on Nick Schmaltz to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 2-1
Coyotes vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
