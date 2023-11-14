For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Michael Carcone a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Carcone has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Predators 2 2 0 11:10 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 4 3 1 14:32 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 9:27 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 4:17 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

