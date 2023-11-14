Will Matias Maccelli Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 14?
Should you bet on Matias Maccelli to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Dallas Stars meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maccelli stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Maccelli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Maccelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:30
|Home
|W 2-1
Coyotes vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
