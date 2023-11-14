On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Logan Cooley going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

  • Cooley has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
  • He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Cooley averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:04 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

