Should you bet on Jason Zucker to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Zucker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Zucker's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

