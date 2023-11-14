Creighton vs. Iowa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Iowa Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs Iowa Betting Records & Stats
- The Bluejays had 15 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.
- Iowa put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.
Creighton vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.4
|156.5
|68.4
|143.1
|145
|Iowa
|80.1
|156.5
|74.7
|143.1
|149.6
Additional Creighton vs Iowa Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).
- Creighton went 9-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
- When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Iowa went 12-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-16-0
|13-18-0
|Iowa
|13-15-0
|15-13-0
Creighton vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Iowa
|13-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-3-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.8
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
