Jason Robertson and Clayton Keller are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes play at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 15 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and nine assists in 14 games (playing 19:51 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Nick Schmaltz has amassed 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

Wyatt Johnston Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -303)

Wyatt Johnston is another of Dallas' top contributors through 14 games, with seven goals and six assists.

Johnston Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 at Jets Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 5

