The Dallas Stars (10-3-1, on a three-game winning streak) host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center. The game on Tuesday, November 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 14 games this season.

Coyotes vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 47 (13th) Goals 47 (13th) 35 (6th) Goals Allowed 42 (12th) 9 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (3rd) 4 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Arizona went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over seven times.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.

The Coyotes have scored 47 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 13th in the league.

The Coyotes have conceded 42 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.

They have a +5 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.