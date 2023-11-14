Coyotes vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (10-3-1, on a three-game winning streak) host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center. The game on Tuesday, November 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-225)
|Coyotes (+180)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 14 games this season.
Coyotes vs Stars Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|47 (13th)
|Goals
|47 (13th)
|35 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
|9 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (3rd)
|4 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (24th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Arizona went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over seven times.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.
- The Coyotes have scored 47 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 13th in the league.
- The Coyotes have conceded 42 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.
- They have a +5 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
