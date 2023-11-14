The Dallas Stars will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, November 14, with the Stars having won three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS as the Stars and the Coyotes square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow three goals per game (42 in total), 12th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 47 goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 14 6 9 15 9 11 50% Nick Schmaltz 14 4 9 13 11 9 59.5% Logan Cooley 14 1 10 11 4 3 40.5% Matias Maccelli 14 2 8 10 11 5 - Sean Durzi 14 5 5 10 11 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players