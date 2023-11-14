Coyotes vs. Stars Injury Report Today - November 14
Here's a look at the injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Coyotes ready for their matchup against the Dallas Stars (10-3-1) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Jack McBain
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes have 47 goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the league.
- Arizona concedes three goals per game (42 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- They have the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +5.
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+12) makes the team sixth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-225)
|Coyotes (+180)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.