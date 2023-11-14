Clayton Keller will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars meet at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Looking to wager on Keller's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Clayton Keller vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus this season, in 19:51 per game on the ice, is -4.

In six of 14 games this year, Keller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Keller has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 14 games this year, Keller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Keller has an implied probability of 65.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Keller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 4 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

