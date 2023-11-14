Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 14?
When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Clayton Keller find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Keller stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|3
|1
|2
|18:07
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:30
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|20:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.