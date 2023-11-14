When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Clayton Keller find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In six of 14 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 3 1 2 18:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:30 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:05 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 22:46 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

