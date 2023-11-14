Big Sky teams will take the court across three games on Tuesday in college basketball play. That includes the Washington State Cougars taking on the Montana Grizzlies at Dahlberg Arena.

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Northern Colorado Bears at South Dakota Coyotes 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 - Washington State Cougars at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) San Jose State Spartans at Montana State Bobcats 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

