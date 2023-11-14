On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Barrett Hayton going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayton stats and insights

Hayton has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Hayton has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Hayton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:04 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:34 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:01 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:44 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.