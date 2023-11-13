Monday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) matching up at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 87-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 87, St. John's (NY) 77

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-10.4)

Michigan (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Last season, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country on offense (77.3 points scored per game) and 316th on defense (75.2 points conceded).

On the glass, the Red Storm were fifth-best in the nation in rebounds (37.2 per game) last season. They were 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

Last season St. John's (NY) was ranked 40th in the nation in assists with 15.2 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Red Storm were 324th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.8) last year. They were 234th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last year.

Last season, the Red Storm attempted 27% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 73% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 19.9% of the Red Storm's baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

Michigan Performance Insights

Michigan ranked 134th in the country last season with 73.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 159th with 69.6 points allowed per game.

Last season the Wolverines pulled down 34.1 rebounds per game (52nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Michigan averaged 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 249th in college basketball.

The Wolverines ranked 25th-best in the country with 10.1 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked 13th-worst in college basketball with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wolverines made 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from downtown.

With 6.6 treys conceded per game, Michigan was 100th in the country. It ceded a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 61st in college basketball.

Michigan took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 70.9% were two-pointers and 29.1% were three-pointers.

