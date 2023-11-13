Monday's game that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) versus the San Francisco Dons (1-1) at Desert Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-63 in favor of Arizona State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Sun Devils took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-62 against Montana State on Friday.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 83, San Francisco 63

Arizona State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sun Devils were outscored by 8.7 points per game last season, with a -243 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball), and allowed 74.0 per contest (347th in college basketball).

Arizona State's offense was less effective in Pac-12 matchups last season, putting up 61.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.3 PPG.

The Sun Devils scored 63.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.0 fewer points than they averaged on the road (66.6).

Defensively Arizona State played better in home games last year, allowing 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.6 on the road.

