Monday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and Southern Jaguars (1-1) squaring off at McKale Center has a projected final score of 95-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

The matchup has no line set.

Arizona vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 95, Southern 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-22.6)

Arizona (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 167.8

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona was the fifth-best squad in the nation in points scored (81.9 per game) and 211th in points conceded (71.1) last year.

On the glass, the Wildcats were 12th-best in the country in rebounds (36.1 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5 per game).

Last season Arizona was second-best in the country in assists with 18.9 per game.

Last season, the Wildcats were 66th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.4 per game) and 20th-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Arizona gave up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 263rd and 88th, respectively, in the nation.

Arizona attempted 62.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.2% of Arizona's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.

