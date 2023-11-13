The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) face the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Arizona went 20-3 when it shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 262nd.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 10.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Jaguars allowed (71.3).

Arizona had a 21-3 record last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.

Arizona averaged 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% on the road.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule