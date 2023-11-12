With the Arizona Cardinals playing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Trey McBride a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McBride will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

McBride has put up a 287-yard year thus far (31.9 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 28 throws out of 40 targets.

McBride has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Trey McBride Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0

Rep Trey McBride with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.