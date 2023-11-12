Arizona Cardinals receiver Trey McBride has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 197.1 per game.

McBride's 28 catches have yielded 287 yards (31.9 per game) and one TD so far this season. He has been targeted on 40 occasions.

McBride vs. the Falcons

McBride vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 197.1 passing yards the Falcons concede per outing makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 29th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

McBride Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McBride has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

McBride has 13.9% of his team's target share (40 targets on 287 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 40 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL).

McBride, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

McBride has been targeted four times in the red zone (13.3% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts).

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

