The Phoenix Suns (4-5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) are set to square off on Sunday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jusuf Nurkic is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSOK

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Lakers, 122-119, on Friday. Kevin Durant was their high scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 38 9 5 0 0 4 Bradley Beal 24 4 2 2 0 2 Jusuf Nurkic 14 9 7 1 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Durant puts up 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Nurkic's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the field and 27.3% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

