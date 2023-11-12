Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns square off at Footprint Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Durant's 27.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Durant's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -108)

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 9.3 points per game this season, 3.2 fewer than his points prop on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 10 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (10.5).

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -141)

Sunday's prop bet for Gilgeous-Alexander is 30.5 points, 6.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages seven assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 15.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Sunday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down seven rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Holmgren's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

