How to Watch the Suns vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (4-5) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) after losing three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Thunder Additional Info
|Suns vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Suns vs Thunder Injury Report
|Suns vs Thunder Prediction
|Suns vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Thunder Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 25th.
- The 113.2 points per game the Suns put up are only 2.6 fewer points than the Thunder allow (115.8).
- Phoenix is 3-2 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Suns are scoring 12.2 more points per game (120) than they are in road games (107.8).
- Phoenix is surrendering 118.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 107.4.
- At home, the Suns are draining 3.6 more three-pointers per game (14.8) than when playing on the road (11.2). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Devin Booker
|Questionable
|Calf
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.