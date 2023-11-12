The Phoenix Suns (4-5) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) after losing three home games in a row.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 25th.

The 113.2 points per game the Suns put up are only 2.6 fewer points than the Thunder allow (115.8).

Phoenix is 3-2 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Suns are scoring 12.2 more points per game (120) than they are in road games (107.8).

Phoenix is surrendering 118.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 107.4.

At home, the Suns are draining 3.6 more three-pointers per game (14.8) than when playing on the road (11.2). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Suns Injuries