The Phoenix Suns (4-5) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in six of Phoenix's nine games with a set total.

The Suns have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored five times and won two of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 59.2% chance to win.

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 0 0% 113.2 229.6 112.2 228 224.5 Thunder 0 0% 116.4 229.6 115.8 228 229.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

When playing at home, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (1-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).

The 113.2 points per game the Suns put up are only 2.6 fewer points than the Thunder give up (115.8).

When Phoenix puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Suns and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 5-4 2-3 6-3 Thunder 6-3 3-1 5-4

Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights

Suns Thunder 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

