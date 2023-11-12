On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (4-5) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4), airing at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

AZFamily and BSOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-2.5) - -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-2.5) 235 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Suns score 113.2 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 (13th in the league) for a +9 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder score 116.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 115.8 (21st in league) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Oklahoma City has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Thunder +8000 +3300 -

