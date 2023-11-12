Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 33 targets have led to 20 grabs for 128 yards (14.2 per game).

Moore, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0

