Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 197.1 per game.

Moore's 20 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 128 yards (to average 14.2 per game).

Moore vs. the Falcons

Moore vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 197.1 passing yards the Falcons allow per contest makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). The Falcons' defense is 29th in the league in that category.

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (three of nine).

Moore has 11.5% of his team's target share (33 targets on 287 passing attempts).

He is averaging 3.9 yards per target (144th in league play), averaging 128 yards on 33 passes thrown his way.

Moore, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore has been targeted two times in the red zone (6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

