The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play at Grand Canyon University Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona and its opponent combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last year.

The Lumberjacks were 20-12-0 against the spread last season.

Northern Arizona (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 15.8% more often than Grand Canyon (14-16-0) last season.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 75.2 148.9 67.3 142 135.5 Northern Arizona 73.7 148.9 74.7 142 141.8

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks' 73.7 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.3 points last season, Northern Arizona went 11-8 against the spread and 8-14 overall.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 21-9-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Northern Arizona 14-4 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-13 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

