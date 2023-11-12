The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Northern Arizona went 9-13 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Antelopes ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.

The Lumberjacks' 73.7 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.

Northern Arizona put together an 8-14 record last season in games it scored more than 67.3 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

At home, the Lumberjacks gave up 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).

Northern Arizona sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule