Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UConn Huskies (1-0) take on the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
- UConn had a 22-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 12 more points per game (70.8) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).
- When NC State totaled more than 58.8 points last season, it went 17-8.
- The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).
- The Huskies shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-43
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|UConn
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Dayton
|W 102-58
|XL Center
|11/12/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
