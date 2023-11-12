When Michael Wilson takes the field for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has chipped in with 25 grabs for 401 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 33 times.

In one of eight games this year, Wilson has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0

