The Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown will face the Atlanta Falcons' defense and Jessie Bates III in Week 10 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Cardinals receivers' matchup against the Falcons pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 70.9 7.9 27 83 8.38

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Marquise Brown vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown leads his squad with 440 receiving yards on 42 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking third-last in the NFL with 1,464 total passing yards (162.7 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5.1).

The Cardinals' scoring attack has been struggling this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 151 points (16.8 per game).

Arizona carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.9 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cardinals rank 20th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 30 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 63.8%.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 60 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Defensively, Atlanta is ranked 11th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 1,774 (197.1 per game).

The Falcons average 21.3 points conceded per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

Atlanta has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

14 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquise Brown vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 77 25 Def. Targets Receptions 42 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.5 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 440 60 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 48.9 6.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 127 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.