The Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Marquise Brown get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Marquise Brown score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This year Brown has 42 receptions (on 77 targets) and tops the Cardinals with 440 yards receiving (48.9 per game) plus four TDs.

Brown has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Marquise Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0

