Will Kyler Murray Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 10?
Should you bet on Kyler Murray hitting paydirt in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)
- On 67 carries, Murray ran for 418 yards (38 ypg) last season, with three rushing TDs.
- He ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.
Kyler Murray Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|22
|34
|193
|2
|0
|5
|29
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|31
|49
|277
|1
|1
|5
|28
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|37
|58
|314
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|23
|32
|207
|2
|1
|12
|26
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|28
|42
|250
|1
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|23
|37
|222
|0
|1
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|7
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|31
|44
|326
|3
|2
|6
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|25
|35
|175
|2
|0
|8
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|18
|29
|191
|2
|1
|7
|56
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
