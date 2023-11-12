Should you bet on Kyler Murray hitting paydirt in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

On 67 carries, Murray ran for 418 yards (38 ypg) last season, with three rushing TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

Kyler Murray Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 22 34 193 2 0 5 29 0 Week 2 @Raiders 31 49 277 1 1 5 28 1 Week 3 Rams 37 58 314 0 0 2 8 0 Week 4 @Panthers 23 32 207 2 1 12 26 1 Week 5 Eagles 28 42 250 1 1 4 42 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 23 37 222 0 1 10 100 0 Week 7 Saints 20 29 204 1 0 7 30 0 Week 8 @Vikings 31 44 326 3 2 6 36 0 Week 9 Seahawks 25 35 175 2 0 8 60 0 Week 12 Chargers 18 29 191 2 1 7 56 1 Week 14 Patriots 1 1 9 0 0 1 3 0

