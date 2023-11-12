Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Durant tallied 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 122-119 loss against the Lakers.

Below, we dig into Durant's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-120)

Over 29.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.4 points per game last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds per contest last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Thunder allowed 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 35 35 5 5 3 2 0

