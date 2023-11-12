When Keaontay Ingram hits the gridiron for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ingram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Ingram has racked up 72 rushing yards (12 per game) on 33 carries.

Ingram has tacked on four catches for 26 yards (4.3 per game).

In six games, Ingram has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Keaontay Ingram Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 40 0 2 11 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 9 0 1 7 0 Week 9 @Browns 9 8 0 0 0 0

Rep Keaontay Ingram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.