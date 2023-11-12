James Conner will be up against the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

On the ground, Conner has put up a team-leading 364 rushing yards on 68 carries (72.8 ypg). He has two rushing touchdowns. And Conner has added eight receptions for 30 yards (6.0 ypg).

Conner vs. the Falcons

Conner vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 79 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 79 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The 106.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled two touchdowns on the ground (0.2 per game). The Falcons' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Cardinals Player Previews

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-111)

Conner Rushing Insights

So far this season, Conner has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in five opportunities).

The Cardinals have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 68 of his team's 239 total rushing attempts this season (28.5%).

Conner has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has six carries in the red zone (35.3% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Conner Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Conner has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Conner has received 3.5% of his team's 287 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has averaged 3.0 yards per target (30 yards on 10 targets).

Conner, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Conner (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.7% of the time in the red zone (30 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 98 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 23 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

